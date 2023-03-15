First Alert Weather: 40s on tap Wednesday, still on track for a wintry weather system Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are keeping tabs on the next weather maker for later in the week. A warm front will filter in Wednesday, allowing for a warm air flow. Highs expected to warm towards the mid-40s. Sunny skies to start the morning off, with clouds gradually increasing heading into the afternoon and evening. A chance for scattered rain to fall late Wednesday night over parts of Northern Wisconsin.

Nice and warm for Thursday with highs in the 40s (WSAW)

A cold front slides in Thursday, dropping temperatures down throughout the day, Highs in the low 40s will be reached during the morning hours, falling into the low 30s by afternoon, and the 20s by the evening. The front will move in precipitation over Northwestern Wisconsin first during the morning. The type of precipitation will depend on temperatures, some seeing rain other starting to see snowflakes for this area.

A winter storm watch issued over parts of NW Wisconsin and the Northwoods (WSAW)

Scattered rain developing with some snow over northwestern wisconsin (WSAW)

By either late morning or early afternoon Thursday, snow will spread over the northwest and parts of the northwoods as temperatures drop near freezing. Elsewhere will begin to see rain spread over Central Wisconsin. As the front continues to usher in colder air, temperatures will begin to drop near freezing at some point during the early evening Thursday over Central Wisconsin. This would be when we start to see rain switching over to widespread snow. Winds will become blustery as the front passes, gusting up to 25 mph out of the northwest.

Widespread rain moves in over Central Wisconsin early afternoon (WSAW)

Rain widespread over Central Wisconsin mid-afternoon, with snow to the northwest (WSAW)

Snow accumulations will depend on temperatures Thursday, and when temperatures decide to drop enough to see a switchover from rain to snow. If a switchover occurs earlier, then snow accumulations will increase. A switchover happening later in the day or during the evening, lesser amounts of snow will accumulate over Central Wisconsin.

Switchover from rain to snow during the evening (WSAW)

Widespread snow showers begin to clear (WSAW)

We’re forecasting temperatures dropping during the evening, thus snowfall accumulations varying from NW to SE. This will be monitored to see if a First Alert Weather Day is necessary.

Snowfall amounts will highly depend on temperatures and when we see a switchover to snowfall (WSAW)

Cold and blustery for St. Patrick’s Day Friday. Possible scattered snow showers could linger into the early morning hours. But much of the daytime should be cleared from falling snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Highs will remain cold over the upcoming weekend, in the 20s and low 30s.

Can't rule out maybe a few scattered snow showers at times on Friday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.