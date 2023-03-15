Alice in Dairyland celebrates March Madness with artisan cheese bracket

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You can’t talk about March without talking about March Madness. Wisconsin’s 75th “Alice in Dairyland,” Taylor Schaefer has launched the artisan cheese bracket.

“Especially during the month of March, we love sports. We love cheese. So I created the Wisconsin artisan bracket to kind of combine those two things together. We know that we have over 1,200 licensed cheesemakers here in Wisconsin who craft over 600 varieties, types and styles of cheese,” said Schaefer.

During an interview on Sunrise 7, Schaefer paired up mozzarella and Havarti.

The bracket features 16 of Wisconsin’s most popular artisan cheeses. Matchups taking the Alice in Dairyland Instagram account. Cheese lovers from around the world are invited to participate and cast their votes to see which cheese rises to the top.

