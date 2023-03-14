Young Professional of the Year awarded to Portage County Solid Waste Site Coordinator

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Abby Lichtscheidl, Portage County Solid Waste Site Coordinator, was honored by receiving the prestigious Young Professional of the Year award.

Lichtscheidl was recognized for her outstanding achievements, in particular, for her work in Portage County and the leadership roles she fosters through SWANA - BC. She oversees the county’s closed landfill and the hazardous waste and universal waste programs.

“Abby demonstrates great perseverance and dedication to her duties,” said Amanda Haffele, Portage County Solid Waste Director. “I’m delighted the industry recognized her for the work she’s done and continues to do.”

The Solid Waste Association of North America – Badger Chapter held its annual awards ceremony on February 23 at the 2023 Wisconsin Integrated Resource Management Conference to recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding work in the field of resource management.

