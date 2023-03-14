Sheriff: Pedestrian fatally injured after lunging in front of semi near Bonduel

BONDUEL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 63-year-old man has died after he was hit by a semi-truck while walking along Highway 29 near Bonduel.

According to a news release, a semi-driver said the pedestrian was walking along the eastbound lanes of the highway. The semi-driver said the man lunged out in front of his semi as he was driving. The driver struck the pedestrian. The man died at the scene.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday night in the town of Hartland. The eastbound lanes of Highway 29 near River Road were shut down for approximately 5 hours.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Shawano Ambulance Service, Bonduel EMS, Bonduel Fire Department, Shawano County Highway Department, Shawano County Coroner’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

