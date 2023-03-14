SAFER proposes Wausau area’s first-ever recycled storage training facility

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - New low-cost training facilities are trending in the fire-fighting world and South Area Fire and Emergency Response is hoping to be the first in the Wausau area to implement one.

The goal is to get the go-ahead from the Weston village board in a meeting on Monday.

SAFER Fire Chief Josh Finke said they’re proposing a much cheaper option compared to similar facilities like a burn tower, but it’ll serve the same purpose. The goal is to make sure first responders are prepared when any emergency strikes.

SAFER does burn training in homes donated to them for practice, but with seven new firefighters currently in training, it’s a tall task to get everyone properly trained at the same time.

“Right now, we do not have a house they can train in so we have to simulate it the best we can in our fire stations which are not really meant for that,” said Chief Finke.

The department presented the idea to the Weston planning commission on Monday night.

They’re basically three 40 ft recycled storage containers with one stacked on top. Chief Finke said they’re growing in popularity among police, fire departments, and the military for training, but they have many uses. “They’re commonly used for storage for industrial complexes and we’re going to recycle them and use them for fire training facilities,” said Chief Finke.

They’ll send crews in to do search and rescue training along with firefighter down training. “We want them to be able to build that confidence in a training environment. before they’re put in a real scenario,” said Chief Finke. “It’s very important for new firefighters especially to have confidence in their turnout gear.”

Simulated smoke machines will be used inside to recreate very realistic conditions, minus the intense heat of an actual fire.

Chief Finke said not using fire allows them to keep the building maintenance to a minimum and easy to maintain over the years. “It’s really a win-win for the public. They’re getting highly trained professionals that are going to arrive at their home when they need them, and they’re really getting it for a very low cost,” he added.

The total cost for the training facility will be about $15,000. Chief Finke said the department plans to use leftover ARPA funding to cover the cost. The department plans to do all the construction itself. If approved, he hopes to get the preparations at the site in the Village of Weston done this summer.

