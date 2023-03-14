News and First Alert Weather App
NTC’s Garden-to-Market program educates students on gardening practices and business

There are 5 students in the inaugural Garden to Market program
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When Northcentral Technical College created its Garden-to-Market program in January, they knew there was a significant need in the industry.

“If there are any students interested in joining a CSA-type operation or running their own Garden-to-Market operation, this program is for them,” said Trevor Frank, Garden-to-Market faculty, NTC. “The farmer’s markets are getting big here in Wausau, so that was definitely some drive to start up a program like this.”

Since their first class, the program has received positive feedback. “We have a strong core herd of first-year students coming into the program,” said Frank. “And then our advisory committee for the program is made up of several companies and representatives throughout the area who are doing this type of work already and they’re really excited about the program.”

The program is one year long and requires 31 credit hours to receive a diploma. Upon completion, students can have all the tools necessary to become successful gardeners. “We hope that students understand of a wide variety of gardening techniques and how to grow different specialty crops, different vegetables, herbs, flowers,” Frank said.

While gardening education is a priority, it’s essential for students to learn the business aspect of gardening, as well.

Frank said, “If they want to work in a greenhouse, we’re hoping that they learn how to understand managing a greenhouse from a business perspective and a maintenance perspective. If they want to open their own roadside stand or CSA operation, we’re hoping that they gain the tools needed to become an effective business owner.”

To learn more or take part in the program, click here.

