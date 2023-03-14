News and First Alert Weather App
Man, 60, expected to enter plea to bestiality charge in Wood County

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPID, Wis. (WSAW) - A 60-year-old man has been ordered to have no contact with animals following allegations he had sexual contact with a dog.

Frederick Pfeffer, of Lodi, is charged with bestiality.

The charge is a felony. It was previously a misdemeanor. In March 2020, Gov. Tony Evers signed a law that made sexually abusing an animal a felony. Dubbed the Protecting Animals of Wisconsin, or PAW Act, it made a first offense punishable by up to 12 years in prison. Convicts would also have to register as sex offenders.

Court documents state the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Pfeffer denied the sexual contact and said he was attempting to get the dog away.

Pfeffer is free on a $5,000 cash bond. He’s scheduled to learn if his case will head to trial on March 21. He’s also expected to enter a plea to the charge at that time.

