News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Mid-week warmth followed by winter precipitation

Sunny & bright Tuesday. A frontal system mid-week brings warmth to the region, plus rain and snow by the end of the week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A chilly start to Tuesday with temperatures 20-30 degrees colder than the previous morning. A slight wind chill for the morning hours, feeling at or just below zero. Despite the morning chill, a full day of sunshine is on tap for the day. Not as chilly by the afternoon with temperature readings at 30.

A slight daytime wind chill in the low to mid 20s during the afternoon
A slight daytime wind chill in the low to mid 20s during the afternoon(WSAW)

We are keeping tabs on the next weather maker for later in the week. A warm front will filter in Wednesday, allowing for a warm air flow. Highs expected to warm towards the mid-40s. Sunny skies to start the morning off, with clouds gradually increasing heading into the afternoon and evening. A chance for rain to fall late Wednesday night.

High temperatures warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, but drop by the end of the week
High temperatures warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, but drop by the end of the week(WSAW)

Thursday will feature highs in the low to mid-40s again. Highs will be reached during the morning hours as temperatures gradually fall throughout the day because of a sliding cold front, dropping into the 20s overnight into Friday. The front will move in precipitation either during the morning or afternoon, first as rain, but switching over to snow at some point during the evening or overnight into Friday. Winds will become blustery as the front passes.

Widespread rain moves in Thursday morning with a front
Widespread rain moves in Thursday morning with a front(WSAW)
Rain to switch over to freezing rain then snow because of falling temperatures
Rain to switch over to freezing rain then snow because of falling temperatures(WSAW)

Cold, blustery and snowy for St. Patrick’s Day Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Snow likely to fall thrpughout the day. Possible accumulations around 4 or more inches. This will be monitored to see if a First Alert Weather Day is necessary. Highs will remain cold over the upcoming weekend, in the 20s and low 30s.

Widespread snow across the Northern half of the state Friday
Widespread snow across the Northern half of the state Friday(WSAW)
Snowfall potential by the end of the week could be at or above 4 inches of snow
Snowfall potential by the end of the week could be at or above 4 inches of snow(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
John Lahti, 41
Merrill man charged with OWI crash that killed boy will head to trial

Latest News

Lac du Flambeau
Lac du Flambeau Tribe, residents reach agreement on temporary road access
Wausau School District
Wausau School Board votes against drafting referendum amid public restructuring concerns
Tribe Reopens Barricaded Roads
Tribe Reopens Barricaded Roads
Most flights out of CWA are full the next few weeks
Expect a big turn out for spring break travelers this year