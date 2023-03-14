News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Final frozen road declarations to end Wednesday in Wisconsin

Frost tube checked to monitor road frost depth
Frost tube checked to monitor road frost depth(WisDOT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation) is ending the frozen road declaration for northern Wisconsin Zones 1 and 2 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 and enacting Class II road restrictions. Declarations for other zones in Wisconsin were lifted within the last month based on frost tube readings.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under “Weight Restriction Programs.”

Seasonal posted road restrictions for Zones 1 and 2 begin 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 21. Learn more about seasonal posted road restrictions for state highways only.

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
John Lahti, 41
Merrill man charged with OWI crash that killed boy will head to trial

Latest News

Marquette's Tyler Kolek (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
CBS to air Marquette Golden Eagles game on Friday
Pedestrian crash
Sheriff: Pedestrian fatally injured after lunging in front of semi near Bonduel
The singer, who was on The Voice, will perform March 24 at the Performing Arts Center of...
Tickets still available for Chris Kroeze performance in Wisconsin Rapids
Chris Kroeze
Chris Kroeze to perform March 24 at Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids