Final frozen road declarations to end Wednesday in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation) is ending the frozen road declaration for northern Wisconsin Zones 1 and 2 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 and enacting Class II road restrictions. Declarations for other zones in Wisconsin were lifted within the last month based on frost tube readings.

Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground. More information regarding frozen road declarations, Class II roadways, and roadway postings can be found on WisDOT’s website under “Weight Restriction Programs.”

Seasonal posted road restrictions for Zones 1 and 2 begin 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 21. Learn more about seasonal posted road restrictions for state highways only.

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.

