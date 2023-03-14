News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Expect a big turn out for spring break travelers this year

The majority of flights flying out of CWA the next few weeks are full
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The snow has fallen and it is about to fall again for spring break. People are making plans to get out of Wisconsin for warmer weather and no snow, making airports busier than ever.

Flights are being booked and many cars will be pumping gas for spring break travel. More people will even be traveling internationally this year. With more countries lifting COVID-19 restrictions, people are excited to see the world again. Beaches will be a hot spot, but so will cities in Europe.

One comeback for spring breakers this year will be cruises.

“Cruises have been gaining in popularity for a long time. A lot of it has to do with that all-inclusive nature of most cruise packages, where you know you can budget for what you plan on spending ahead of time,” said Auto Club Group Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz.

March is a busy time of the year for Central Wisconsin Airport and the staff knows people are itching to hop on a plane. “We’re anticipating completely full flights the next two weeks to accommodate some of the spring break travel, " says Airport Director Brian Grefe.

Experienced travelers already know the TSA rules, but those who don’t travel as much are going to experience some differences. “Oftentimes people are as experienced as say some of the business travelers that we will see throughout the rest of the year. So give yourself a little extra time. It will take a little longer to go through the TSA checkpoint,” added Grefe.

There could be one factor derailing travel plans that is not weather related, a pilot shortage. “With the pilot shortage, it’s tough to add those flights, even though they recognize that support for air service, there aren’t just pilots to add the additional flights or a larger aircraft,” said Grefe.

Grefe said he would like to add flights to Orlando and Phoenix to CWA, but that decision would be up to the airlines. One tip for travelers driving this year is to check your tires before you go on the road and make sure you have a long-lasting car battery.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
The First Alert Weather Day will continue into early Monday morning.
First Alert Weather Day through early Monday morning snow & slippery roads
The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Wausau School District
Wausau School Board votes against drafting referendum amid public restructuring concerns
Tribe Reopens Barricaded Roads
Tribe Reopens Barricaded Roads
The Garden-to-Market program offers students hands-on and classroom training in a year-round...
NTC’s Garden-to-Market program educates students on gardening practices and business
Most flights out of CWA are full the next few weeks
Airports busy with spring break travelers seeking warmer destinations