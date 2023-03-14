Chris Kroeze to perform March 24 at Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are now on sale to see Chris Kroeze at the The Arts Council of South Wood County on Friday, March 24.

The show is at 7:30 p.m., at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids.

Sally Kissner is the executive director. She said they are thrilled to have Chris Kroeze back as a return performer.

“We had him back in 2020, right before COVID hit. And he relates so well with the audience. He’s passionate about his music. He’s very talented in both vocals and the guitar. He was in Season 18 of The Voice as a runner up. And he had the most Facebook hits of anybody who was in the finals that year,” said Kissner.

Kroeze is from Barron, Wisconsin

Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. They are available online 24/7 at www.SavorTheArts.org, by phone (715.424.2787), or at the Arts Council office at 1040 8th Street South, Suite 101, Wisconsin Rapids. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kissner said details about next season’s performers will be released during Kroeze’s show. Upcoming performers include The Gatlin Brothers and Always Olivia - An Olivia Newton-John Tribute Band.

