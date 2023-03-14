News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CBS to air Marquette Golden Eagles game on Friday

Marquette's Tyler Kolek (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Marquette's Tyler Kolek (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts on Friday at 1:45 p.m. The Golden Eagles will head to Columbus, Ohio.

The game will air on CBS.

The bracket for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was released Sunday. Wisconsin failed to make the field of 68 for just the second time in 23 years. Vermont is making its second-straight trip to the big dance.

The NCAA Tournament gets underway Tuesday night with the ‘First Four’ from Dayton, Ohio. Click here to view the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
John Lahti, 41
Merrill man charged with OWI crash that killed boy will head to trial

Latest News

Krause has made state all three years of her high school career.
Hello, My Name Is: Kyla Krause
Marquette's Tyler Kolek during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St....
Wisconsin fails to make NCAA Tournament, Marquette in as a two-seed
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Badgers men’s basketball makes NIT after not being selected to NCAA Tournament
The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg