CBS to air Marquette Golden Eagles game on Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles will take on the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts on Friday at 1:45 p.m. The Golden Eagles will head to Columbus, Ohio.

The game will air on CBS.

The bracket for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was released Sunday. Wisconsin failed to make the field of 68 for just the second time in 23 years. Vermont is making its second-straight trip to the big dance.

The NCAA Tournament gets underway Tuesday night with the ‘First Four’ from Dayton, Ohio. Click here to view the 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.