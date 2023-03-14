News and First Alert Weather App
Body of newborn found in Whitewater field was male

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — The body of a dead newborn child found abandoned in a southern Wisconsin field earlier this month was that of a boy, police said Monday.

The newborn was found March 4 in a plastic bag inside a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and wearing no additional clothing, Whitewater Police Chief Daniel Meyer said in a news release.

Investigators believe the child was placed in the field less than 48 hours before he was found, Meyer said.

Police ask the public to come forward with any information about the baby’s death or his parents. They are asked to contact police at 262-473-0555 option 4, Detective Justin Brock at jbrock@whitewater-wi.gov or Detective Anthony Heilberger at aheilberger@whitewater-wi.gov.

