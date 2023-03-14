News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin tribal leader calls for action on public health

Robert VanZile, Chair of Sokaogon Chippewa Community
Robert VanZile, Chair of Sokaogon Chippewa Community(WisEye)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a northeastern Wisconsin tribe implored lawmakers on Tuesday to do more to address threats to public health and safety that disproportionately affect Native Americans.

Robert VanZile, chairman of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community, called for actions to increase access to health care on tribal lands, fight pollution and end violence against Native American women as he delivered the annual State of the Tribes address to a joint session of the Wisconsin Legislature.

VanZile asked lawmakers to expand Medicaid eligibility for Native Americans and allow nurse practitioners to treat tribal patients without a physician’s supervision.

“The tribes face a huge barrier with recruiting and retaining medical staff since the pandemic,” he said. “It’s very difficult for a tribe to compete with wages for health care professionals.”

He also asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to support an item in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers budget devoting nearly $3.7 million annually to create an Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women within the state Department of Justice.

“The missing and murdered indigenous women, or MMIW, crisis affects everyone in our state, regardless of age, race or political party,” VanZile said.

Republican leaders have promised to start from scratch and write their version of the budget, which Evers can revise with partial vetoes.

Rep. Mark Born, who co-chairs the Legislature’s powerful budget-writing committee, said before the address that he plans to work with tribal leaders during the budget process, but he did not comment on the specifics of Evers’ plan.

VanZile commended Evers for defending the treaty rights of Native Americans to hunt, fish and gather on land across the state. But he pleaded with lawmakers to address so-called forever chemicals, also known as PFAS, which have contaminated water across Wisconsin.

“What is the value of a home with no water supply, a poison well?” VanZile said. “I would encourage the state to work with tribes who for hundreds of years have lived close to the land.”

He also asked for the Legislature to authorize an environmental impact study of Enbridge Line 5, a controversial oil and gas pipeline in northern Wisconsin that VanZile called “slow, systematic poisoning of our resources.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
John Lahti, 41
Merrill man charged with OWI crash that killed boy will head to trial

Latest News

High temperatures warm into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, but drop by the end of the week
First Alert Weather: Mid-week warmth followed by winter precipitation
The structure will be three recycled storage bins with one stacked on top.
SAFER proposes Wausau area’s first-ever recycled storage training facility
Photo depicting jail cell bars
93-year-old man arrested following sexual assault investigation in Tomahawk
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on mandating school officers