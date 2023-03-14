News and First Alert Weather App
93-year-old man arrested following sexual assault investigation in Tomahawk

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A 93-year-old Tomahawk man is in the Lincoln County Jail after police say they are investigating several reports of sexual assault.

Glenn Wagner is charged with four felonies including first-degree child sexual assault. Online court records list the offense date as June 2018.

Tomahawk Police say several potential victims have already been identified, and the department is seeking additional information regarding those incidents and victims. Police are asking police that have information about the case to come forward.

Wagner is scheduled to learn Wednesday if his case will head to trial.

He remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

