News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

3-5 graders invited to enter DNR’s annual poetry contest

Wisconsin DNR
Wisconsin DNR(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries from third to fifth graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.

The annual DNR-sponsored contest is intended to raise awareness of the importance of good air quality in honor of Clean Air Month in May. It encourages teachers and parents to submit original poems and riddles created by their students.

Entries must be 200 words or less and describe air or the importance of clean air. Each entry must include the author’s name, the name of the parent and teacher and the parent and teacher’s email and phone number.

Entries should be emailed to DNRAirEducation@wisconsin.gov. The deadline to enter is May 5.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it’s investigating FoodShare benefits scam
Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up
Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild
John Lahti, 41
Merrill man charged with OWI crash that killed boy will head to trial

Latest News

Frost tube checked to monitor road frost depth
Final frozen road declarations to end Wednesday in Wisconsin
Marquette's Tyler Kolek (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
CBS to air Marquette Golden Eagles game on Friday
Pedestrian crash
Sheriff: Pedestrian fatally injured after lunging in front of semi near Bonduel
The singer, who was on The Voice, will perform March 24 at the Performing Arts Center of...
Tickets still available for Chris Kroeze performance in Wisconsin Rapids