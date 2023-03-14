3-5 graders invited to enter DNR’s annual poetry contest

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries from third to fifth graders for the Air, Air, Everywhere poetry contest.

The annual DNR-sponsored contest is intended to raise awareness of the importance of good air quality in honor of Clean Air Month in May. It encourages teachers and parents to submit original poems and riddles created by their students.

Entries must be 200 words or less and describe air or the importance of clean air. Each entry must include the author’s name, the name of the parent and teacher and the parent and teacher’s email and phone number.

Entries should be emailed to DNRAirEducation@wisconsin.gov. The deadline to enter is May 5.

