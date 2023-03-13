Wisconsin Valley Fair announces entertainment line up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers for the Wisconsin Valley Fair have announced the entertainment line-up.

Jimmie Allen will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 1, followed by a fireworks display put on by Fireworks Country. Rick Springfield will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Jo Dee Messina will perform on Thursday, Aug. 3. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday. The Demolition Derby is Sunday.

Reserved tickets will be on sale at wisconsinvalleyfair.com starting on Friday, March 17.

The fair is Aug. 1-6.

