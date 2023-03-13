News and First Alert Weather App
Snow strikes again causing mixed reactions among locals

Kids shoveling snow in Wausau.
Kids shoveling snow in Wausau.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another round of snow on Sunday is leaving people with mixed feelings about this winter wonderland.

While some don’t mind the snow others are hoping this is the last snowfall for a while. This latest storm is the third time in the last week people have had to either get out their shovels or snowblowers to clear the snow.

One person NewsChannel 7 caught up with on Sunday said she likes the colder weather because you can’t beat those Wisconsin winter activities.

“I can have snow fights with my brother and put snow in his hoody,” said Jennica Roberts of Wausau.

For Roberts warmth is not a problem.

“I don’t really get cold that often, so it doesn’t matter,” said Roberts

Her brother Zander Roberts said shoveling snow gets easier the more you do it.

“I found it easier when I’m shoveling the drive here to shovel upwards because I can get more snow off,” said Zander Roberts of Wausau.

Not everyone is happy about this latest snowfall. One student on spring break said he was hoping for better conditions by now.

“I’m like, oh crape, we gotta drive all the way four hours back and we are going to have to do it in the snow,” said Shylo Scott from Duluth, Minnesota.

The worst part about this weather to him is shoveling snow, especially shoveling snow on a hill.

“Ugh, it sucks. We’re on a hill at our home too and you have to do the bottom first and then work your way up because it will all fall back down. And it means your driveway is frozen because anytime it gets warm all the water is on your driveway, and then it freezes, so that’s fun to deal with,” said Scott.

Several kids said they are looking forward to summer for swimming and sunshine, but for now, they’ll have to embrace what the rest of winter has in store.

