HVAC malfunction causes carbon monoxide leak at Cedar Creek theater in Rothschild

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Five people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday evening while attending a movie at Cedar Creek Theaters in Rothschild.

Riverside Fire Chief Rob Bowen said they responded to the theater around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Bowen said five people received medical treatment, and four of the five were transported by ambulance for further treatment.

Bowen said the theater was evacuated by the time they arrived.

Bowen explained a reading in one of the theaters showed a level of 683 parts per million. Bowen explained that a level of 800 ppm would be considered high. He said at 800 ppm, after 45 minutes of exposure a person would experience a headache or nausea. After two hours, of exposure at 800 ppm a person could lose consciousness. Again, the level read Sunday was 683 parts per million. NewsChannel 7 shared Bowen’s explanation of high levels so readers would have a better understanding of carbon monoxide poisoning. Bowen couldn’t specifically speak to the treatment the transported patients received, but did say typically people receive oxygen.

Bowen said that an HVAC technician was on the scene when they arrived. He said the manager on staff said the theater would not reopen until the problem was fixed.

The phone line for the theater went unanswered early Monday afternoon. The automated movie listings are not currently active.

