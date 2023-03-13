First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
Winter precipitation gradually clearing the region Monday morning. Less snowy to start the work week off, gradually warming mid-week with our next weather maker.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Roads are either snow covered or slippery to start off Monday morning commute, but gradually improving as the morning goes along with wet and slippery conditions by mid-morning Monday. A touch of spring-like warmth in the forecast for mid-week. The warmth brings in a prolonged weather maker.
Lessy snow Monday, but can’t rule out a few light scattered snow showers in some locations as the bulk of the winter system clears the region. Mostly c;loudy with possible break in cloud cover for some parts. Breezy with a high in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds gradually clearing overnight into Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer highs in the low 30s.
We are keeping tabs on the next weather maker for later in the week. A warm front will filter in Wednesday, allowing for a warm air flow and an increase in cloud cover. Highs will be warmer during the day time, in the low 40s. Even warmer Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s. However, this frontal system will track in a weather maker as early as Wednesday night. Temperatures will be warm enough Thursday for rain to fall, widespread for much of the day.
A cold front will follow Thursday night into St. Patrick’s Day Friday, allowing for falling temperatures to occur, likely droppign below freezing point. This will cause a switchover from rain to all snow Friday into Saturday. This will be monitored to see if a First Alert Weather Day is necessary.
