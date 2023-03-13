Developer eyes former Weston Pizza Hut building for new car wash

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Weston Plan Commission is scheduled to discuss a proposal for a new carwash at the former site of Pizza Hut.

A developer from Georgia is looking to purchase the old vacant Pizza Hut building at 6207 Business Highway 51. TWAS Properties LLC proposes completely redeveloping the site by removing the current building and replacing it with Tidal Wave Auto Spa Carwash.

The proposed development consists of a 3,746 square-foot carwash tunnel, 16 vacuum bays with canopy, four remote vacuum stations, a vacuum house, a dumpster enclosure as well as pay kiosk stations.

If approved, demolition of the existing restaurant is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2023 with the construction of the proposed Tidal Wave Auto Spa following immediately after. The new location is anticipated to open this fall.

The stormwater management plan is still being reviewed by the DNR. The stormwater management plan’s approval is a condition of the site plan’s approval.

The plan commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday

