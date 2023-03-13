Attorney General Josh Kaul supports $2.2M from state budget for school safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul visited Wausau East High School on Monday to talk about his support for fully funding $2.2 million for the Wisconsin Office of School Safety in the next state budget.

Safety is the top priority which is why Wisconsin has a special office designed to help schools across the state deal with threat reporting and critical response. “When students feel safe they’re able to learn,” said Trish Kilpin, director of the Office of School Safety.

Wausau East Senior Savanah Spees attested to that. “School safety is a big priority, when students don’t feel safe I can say it has a negative impact on their mental health and on emotional health.”

Kilpin said the Wausau School District understands that safety is comprehensive and requires having many layers of support. Kaul said in addition to the funds, the program would add 16 full-time positions, in part to manage the 24-hour tip line ‘Speak Up, Speak Out.’

“‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ is really useful for students who maybe don’t have someone they can talk to at school,” said Spees.

The proposal would also continue to assist with statewide mandatory training for crisis situations.

“Our reactive responses and proactive efforts in crisis intervention, threat assessment, and threat response are much more efficient, timely, and effective because the office has brought about regular training statewide that brings school staff and law enforcement together to learn and train together,” said Lt. Nathan Cihlar, Wausau Police Department.

Building bonds between school staff, law enforcement, the Office of School Safety, and students is key. “It’s often the students who first become aware of potential threats of violence or other issues,” said Kaul.

“We feel very fortunate that we have excellent relationships with our Wausau Police Department, our Wausau Fire Department, and all of our municipal responders. That relationship really makes us a safer school,” said Cale Bushman, Wausau School District director of pupil services.

“Our hope is that the legislature will see the value that the Office of School Safety has provided and invest in that office so that it can continue to do the vital work that it does to keep kids in Wisconsin safe,” said Kaul.

The Office of School Safety has been largely funded by federal grant money as well as COVID relief funds, according to Kaul. Those funds are about to run out though, and Kaul said the new proposed budget would allow them to continue and grow those services.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.