Anetra announced as headliner for Wausau Pride

Wausau Pride event to be held June 3
Wausau Pride event to be held June 3(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American drag performer and contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anetra will be the headline at Wausau Pride.

The 2023 Pride at Night event is Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m., at the Grand Theater in downtown Wausau. VIP Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 15, and include a meet and greet with the performers before the show and limited-edition swag. Regular tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, March 17. Must be 18 or older to attend this show. Tickets can be purchased online at grandtheater.org, in person or by phone at The Grand’s Ticket Office at 401 N. Fourth St., 715-842-0988.

Wausau Pride is conducting an open call to select three drag performers to share the stage with Anetra. More information can be found on the event’s website.

Wausau Pride will bring back Family Pride Fest on Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. This free event invites the whole family to downtown Wausau. Kids can take advantage of the activities provided by local non-profits, along with bounce houses and live entertainment. Attendees can also grab a bite to eat at one of the food trucks.

Wausau Pride is an event committee under the Wausau River District umbrella. The committee will be formed into a separate non-profit in 2025 with the assistance of the main street program. All proceeds from this year’s event go directly to funding next year’s events.

More information can be found on the Wausau River District’s event page or Wausau Pride’s Facebook page—more details to be released in the coming weeks.

Snow totals ranging from 8-15 inches
First Alert Weather: Less snowy for now, mid-week warmth on the way
Snow strikes again causing mixed reactions among locals
89Q among five national finalists for Christian Station Of The Year
