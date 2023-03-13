89Q among five national finalists for Christian Station Of The Year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After opening their doors in 1988, 89Q is celebrating their 35th anniversary in business. Now, they celebrate in style with their first-ever national award nomination. The Wausau radio station is among five national finalists for the Christian Music Broadcasters Station of The Year within a small market.

While it’s a national honor, the local connection is what pushes 89Q to be their best.

“I cannot thank our listeners enough,” said Andi Miller, Morning Show Co-Host, 89Q. “I’m able to be here, I’m able to talk openly about what Christ has done in my life and is doing in the lives of others because of the support of listeners. So we are so grateful for that so much.”

From their five full-time employees, six part-time employees, to hundreds of volunteers, each play a vital role into the success of 89Q

“I love our team, they work very hard, and I think if anything, this is an honor for them more than anyone else,” said Coy Sawyer, General Manager, 89Q.

The winner of the station of the year will be announced in May. In the meantime, the station will hold their nomination in high regard. However, their primary goal is to build connections and share their faith with others.

“Whether we get it or not, it’s really gods glory,” said Sawyer. “If we get it, wonderful, but just the fact that they’ve noticed us and have been nominated in Wausau, Wisconsin, be one of the top five small market stations in the country really is exciting and we’re very grateful.”

“Most of all, we just want to keep honoring god in everything we do,” said Miller. “Most of all, more than anything in the world, more than being number one, we want god to be number one.”

While the station enjoys their current success, they’re also looking to impact the future of the Christian radio industry by hosting a mentoring program for high school students. To learn more about the program, and the station click here.

