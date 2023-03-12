News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg

The Pointers attempted 74 shots in the 2-1 win.
The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
By Ben Helwig and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In an unbelievable contest, the UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team outlasted Augsburg in the NCAA Tournament first round in a four overtime game 2-1 in Stevens Point Saturday night.

Augsburg got the scoring started in the first period as Erik Palmquvist connected on a power play goal for the Eagles. The 1-0 score would hold through the end of the first period.

In period two, the Pointers got on the board. Mick Heneghan put a shot on the net that was rebounded and put in by Cody Moline to even the score at 1-1.

The third period would produce no scoring, forcing the game into overtime. The extra period would wield similar results, forcing a second overtime, which would produce again a scoreless period creating a third overtime, and after yet another scoreless period, the game would go to a fourth OT.

Finally, in the fourth extra period, the home team broke the streak. David Hill connected on a goal assisted by Moline and Issac Moberg to ice the win and give the sold out K..B. Willet Arena a sigh of relief.

In total the game lasted more than five hours, with over two hours of actual game play. The Pointers created 74 shots in the win, with Augsburg goalie Samuel Vyletelka saving 72 shots. Pointers goalie Ryan Wagner saved 47 shots.

With the win, UWSP advances to the quarterfinals where they’ll face Adrian on Saturday.

