ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WSAW) - Roisin WIlis continues her winning ways, now at the next level, taking home first place in the NCAA 800m women’s final.

The SPASH grad finished 1-2 with fellow Stanford freshman Juliette Whittaker. Willis finished with a time of 1:59.93, while Whittaker finished with a time of 2:00.05.

