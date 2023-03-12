News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The parents of an infant killed in 1992 were arrested after new DNA evidence surfaced with the help of advanced technology, the Louisiana State Police said.

Inga Johansen Carriere and Andrew K. Carriere II, both 50-year-olds from Louisiana, were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, the Louisiana State Police announced Thursday. They are believed to be the parents of an infant girl whose body was found April 17, 1992, in a garbage bag in Picayune, Mississippi.

A farmer discovered the baby’s body while feeding his animals when he pulled a trash bag from a dumpster behind a restaurant. The body, wrapped in a towel, was inside the bag with other items of trash, WVUE reports.

An autopsy revealed the baby was around three weeks premature and lived a few minutes before being smothered. The cause of death was determined to be perinatal asphyxia, and the case was classified as a homicide.

Though the Picayune Police Department investigated the infant’s death, collecting various pieces of evidence, the case ultimately went cold.

Nearly 30 years later, the case was reopened by Picayune Police in August 2021. Officials managed to track down where the baby was buried, thanks to tips from past officers.

A special agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation offered to help in the case, due to having a grant that would cover forensic genetic genealogy testing from evidence that was collected and preserved for over 29 years.

With advanced DNA technology, officials were able to identify the Carrieres as suspects.

Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation, as the suspects were both living in the state. DNA samples were obtained from the Carrieres, and it was determined the crime took place in Louisiana.

Arrest warrants were issued for both suspects for first-degree murder. Inga Johansen Carriere was arrested Feb. 28, while Andrew Carriere was arrested Thursday. The two are also charged with desecration of a body.

The Carrieres are being held without bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility and await extradition to Mississippi upon their release from Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall potential through later Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night for accumulating snow
Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Thursday night into Friday
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
Rib Mountain house fire
Crews investigating fire at home in Rib Mountain

Latest News

The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg
Authorities say the river overflowed its banks and punched a hole in a levee, unleashing a...
RAW: Amtrak passenger films intense flooding in northern California (no audio)
The Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from another atmospheric river that pummeled...
RAW: Drone video shows levee breach in Pajaro, California (no audio)
Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet wide.
Crews rescue California residents after levee breach in Pajaro