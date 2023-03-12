News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kids participate in adaptive skating in Stevens Point

A girl learning how to play sled hockey.
A girl learning how to play sled hockey.(WSAW Hailey Clevenger)
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The rink was filled with parents, kids, and friends eager to learn skills and show off moves on the ice. The event caters toward making everyone feel comfortable learning to skate on the ice.

“To provide that clinic to learn about sled hockey how to properly propel themselves in a sled and just get more knowledge information out there about the sport,” said Alex Lena, Independent Consultant for Midstate Living Independent Choices.

Lena said the goal is to get enough people interested in this event to start a real in-mobile hockey team.

“But we’re trying to get one so we can have a team in Central Wisconsin because there’s really not much other than like Special Olympics or something like that for people with intellectual disabilities here in Central Wisconsin, so we’re just trying to expand the opportunities,” said Lena.

Teaching kids how to be confident on ice is key.

“There’s always that apprehension, you know your kind of scared, you’re kind of nervous, but my experience is as soon as they get out on the ice they lose all of that and just the excitement of being involved in a sport takes over for them, " said sled hockey instructor Brad Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger said he wants these kids to feel seen and hopes this event encourages more kids with disabilities to get involved in sports.

“That’s why we’re doing these and trying to do these around the state to create awareness for individuals that there are adaptive programs, especially for hockey for individuals to get a part of,” said Roethlisberger.

Lena said he wishes there were more opportunities for people with different abilities like adaptive skating. He said finding what is available in his community can be a challenge. If your child might be interested in joining an in-mobile hockey team contact Lena at 715-344-4210.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts in Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night for accumulating snow
Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.
First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Thursday night into Friday
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
Rib Mountain house fire
Crews investigating fire at home in Rib Mountain

Latest News

First Sport Stacking Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids
First ever Sport Stacking Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids
Marquette's Tyler Kolek (11) drives past St. John's Dylan Addae-Wusu during the first half of...
Marquette wins first Big East Tournament title
Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts in Central Wisconsin.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night for accumulating snow
Police: Watch out for used Needles
Police: Watch out for used Needles