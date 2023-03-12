First ever Sport Stacking Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Speedy cup stacking students met at East Junior High on Saturday for the first-ever Sport Stacking Tournament. Third through 5th graders competed to see who can stack cups the fastest and hopefully go home with a prize.

What started off as an after-school club turned into the first Sport Stacking Tournament in Wisconsin Rapids.

“Our students have been doing cup stacking in class as part of our curriculum for a couple of years now,” said Justin Weinhold, the tournament director.

Sixty-two students from seven different schools came out to compete in the competitive sport.

“So you have cups and then you have like a mat to time yourself and you race to compete and then whoever gets the fastest time gets a price,” said Evan Falk, a Sport Stacking Competitor.

Participants used cups to showcase the three stacking patterns they learned.

“Sports Stacking is using plastic cups and they have holes in them and you build patterns,” said Weinhold.

“First at 9:00 am we’ll be doing 333 and 363 and then later we’ll be doing the full cycle. Then the top five with the lowest score will be making it into the state finals,” said Aiden Nguien, another Sport Stacking competitor.

Competitors in the tournament also qualify for the AAU Junior National Competition.

“I think that this is important because we are targeting kids that maybe don’t have another sport. Maybe they didn’t join basketball, or wrestling, or dance so we’re trying to give kids another option in our community,” said Weinhold.

The fastest stackers get a special prize.

“We’re going to award a ribbon and medal for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, place. Then we add their 3 times together and the fastest stacker, boy or girl, gets a trophy as well,” said Weinhold.

Participants in the tournament automatically qualify for the AAU Junior National Competition in Des Moines, Iowa this summer.

