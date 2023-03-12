News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Firefighter dies after battle with illness, fire chief says

The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with...
The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.(Source: Brecksville Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio firefighter died after a battle with an illness on Friday, according to officials.

The Brecksville Fire Department said it is mourning the loss of Bruce Gordon, who died at the age of 60 from an unidentified illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska said Gordon had been with the fire department for 40 years and had acted as a firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Total snowfall potential by late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
First Alert Weather Day through late Sunday night for accumulating snow
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
Marshfield seeing a rise in discarded needles around the city
Daylight savings time
Lawmakers spring into action once again to end Daylight Saving Time
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Another round of storms is heading to flood-ravaged California. A new atmospheric river event...
Millions in California are bracing for more storms
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
The U.S. Coast Guard calls the deaths of eight human trafficking victims a "tragedy."
At least 8 dead after boat capsized near San Diego