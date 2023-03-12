News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road almost 11 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.(Aurora Police Department)
By Kasey Mintz and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - A Nebraska couple who went missing in mid-January were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a maintenance road, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was contacted at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday by a citizen who found a vehicle stuck on a minimum maintenance road almost 11 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska. Deputies identified the vehicle as that of 89-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Loveda Proctor, of Aurora, who were reported missing Jan. 14.

Two adults were found dead in the area near the vehicle, and preliminary investigation has identified them as the Proctors. Foul play is not suspected, KSNB reports.

Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department and Kearney Police Department.

After the Proctors went missing, the Aurora Police Department and other law enforcement agencies received several tips as to their location.

Back in January, Grand Island Police said they were able to confirm a sighting of the couple in the area of Faidley Avenue and Webb Road on Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. They were in their blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.

In February, Aurora Police confirmed by video surveillance that the couple were seen Jan. 12 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings.

More recently, dive team Adventures with Purpose, a group of scuba divers who use sonar to locate missing persons, aided in the search for the couple.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
Snowfall potential through later Sunday night.
First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night for accumulating snow
Marshfield seeing a rise in discarded needles around the city
Daylight savings time
Lawmakers spring into action once again to end Daylight Saving Time
Test ballots found in Kwik Trip parking lot accidently left behind

Latest News

Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
La. couple arrested 31 years after newborn found dead
The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg
Authorities say the river overflowed its banks and punched a hole in a levee, unleashing a...
RAW: Amtrak passenger films intense flooding in northern California (no audio)