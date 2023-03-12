News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Badgers men’s basketball makes NIT after not being selected to NCAA Tournament

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard disputes a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 77-63. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers men’s basketball team is heading to the National Invitation Tournament as a No. 3 seed and will face the Bradley Braves Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The bid comes after the Badgers were not selected to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

Wisconsin’s record (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten) just wasn’t good enough for the NCAA committee, so Bucky will be on the outside looking in this year.

The Badgers season has certainly seen its ups and downs this season, and it really seemed that at any moment UW was ready to get things going in the right direction.

Early on in the season, the Badgers went down to the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament and almost upset then-No. 3 Kansas in OT but lost on a last-second shot. They still came back and beat the South Carolina Gamecocks the next day.

The team’s biggest win of the season arguably came in December when they beat the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum, 80-77. That actually started a 5-game winning streak for Wisconsin, including a road win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Badgers were looking good as they started Big Ten play once again after the holiday break. Forward Tyler Wahl got hurt and some may say the team was never the same again. Wisconsin then dropped three straight games to Illinois, Michigan State, and Indiana.

After that stretch, head coach Greg Gard and the Badgers never really regained form, even with Wahl back in the line-up. In fact, the Badgers never won two straight games after Dec. 30.

After the Badgers finished the regular season, they lost in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State, 65-57, at the United Center in Chicago.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The First Alert Weather Day will continue into early Monday morning.
First Alert Weather Day through early Monday morning snow & slippery roads
Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder.
Report: Minnesota man kills sex offender using moose antler and shovel, sheriff says
Daylight savings time
Lawmakers spring into action once again to end Daylight Saving Time
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg

Latest News

Marquette's Tyler Kolek during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St....
Wisconsin fails to make NCAA Tournament, Marquette in as a two-seed
The Pointers played in front of a sold out K.B. Willett Arena Saturday.
UWSP men’s hockey survives four-overtime thriller over Augsburg
The Eagles finish the season 24-4.
Auburndale falls in tight sectional final battle to Saint Mary Catholic
Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
Marquette wins first Big East Tournament title