Newman Catholic boys basketball punches their ticket to state, defeating Gibraltar 66-54

Newman Catholic Senior Mason prey
Newman Catholic Senior Mason prey
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic boys basketball will be heading to Madison next week after defeating Gibraltar 66-54 at Seymour High School.

Seniors Mason Prey finished with 24 points while Issac Seidel finished with 21 points.

The Cardinals will play for a Gold Ball in Madison starting next Friday at the Kohl Center.

