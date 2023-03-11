Newman Catholic boys basketball punches their ticket to state, defeating Gibraltar 66-54

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic boys basketball will be heading to Madison next week after defeating Gibraltar 66-54 at Seymour High School.

Seniors Mason Prey finished with 24 points while Issac Seidel finished with 21 points.

The Cardinals will play for a Gold Ball in Madison starting next Friday at the Kohl Center.

