Marshfield seeing a rise in discarded needles around the city

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The spring-like weather and melting snow is causing a problem once again on Marshfield streets as carded needles are starting to show up.

“We just want the public to be careful if they do locate any syringes laying on the ground or the sidewalks,” said Officer Derek Iverson, Marshfield Police Department.

It’s an unfortunate sign of spring. The Marshfield Police Department has put out a warning about syringes being found in city. “Use precautions if you are going to collect them, otherwise call us so we can safely pick them up and dispose of them,” added Officer Iverson.

In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to put needles and other sharp medical items in the recycling, medication, or trash bin. If you do find one, Officer Iverson said there are several places you can safely and legally get rid of them. “We have a sharp items disposal in our lobby at the police department, you can also take your sharp items to hospitals and inside convenience store bathrooms there are disposal boxes.”

The department is also working on adding future drop-off locations including Brain Park with more to come if the needles and syringes remain an issue.

