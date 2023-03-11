News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Marshfield seeing a rise in discarded needles around the city

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The spring-like weather and melting snow is causing a problem once again on Marshfield streets as carded needles are starting to show up.

“We just want the public to be careful if they do locate any syringes laying on the ground or the sidewalks,” said Officer Derek Iverson, Marshfield Police Department.

It’s an unfortunate sign of spring. The Marshfield Police Department has put out a warning about syringes being found in city. “Use precautions if you are going to collect them, otherwise call us so we can safely pick them up and dispose of them,” added Officer Iverson.

In Wisconsin, it’s illegal to put needles and other sharp medical items in the recycling, medication, or trash bin. If you do find one, Officer Iverson said there are several places you can safely and legally get rid of them. “We have a sharp items disposal in our lobby at the police department, you can also take your sharp items to hospitals and inside convenience store bathrooms there are disposal boxes.”

The department is also working on adding future drop-off locations including Brain Park with more to come if the needles and syringes remain an issue.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
Culver’s channels its inner Irish spirit with St. Patrick’s Day menu items
WIAA approves majority of conference realignment, area football programs to see drastic changes

Latest News

Police: Watch out for used Needles
Police: Watch out for used Needles
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
GOP legislators ready bill calling for wolf population goal
It's hard to predict water levels on lakes and rivers until the ground thaws
Additional snow could mean higher water levels for your spring, summer fun