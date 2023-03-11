Lawmakers spring into action once again to end Daylight Saving Time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. which means it’s soon time to spring forward and turn your clocks ahead by one hour. However, many people dread the bi-annual time change and there’s once again an effort to end it.

In the last five years, 19 states have passed legislation supporting year-round Daylight Saving Time according to the National Conference of State Legislation, but

none of those bills can take effect until congress repeals the law.

Last year, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) introduced the Sunshine Protection Act. The act would make Daylight Saving Time permanent and people wouldn’t have to fall back in November. The bill unanimously passed through the senate but stalled in the house.

“I think that we should just stay at one time. They do it in some other states and I think it’s a good idea,” said one person in Wausau.

Earlier this month, Sen. Rubio reintroduced the legislation to end what he called an “antiquated practice.” A house version has also been introduced.

”I don’t like it at all. I mean, it’s going to take an entire week to adjust to the sleep schedule. I mean I get that it’s going to be nice and light again, but let’s just have this all year round,” said someone who wants to end the time change.

Some people don’t mind the time change, others are unaware the time change was coming so soon, and then there are people who simply don’t mind it’s existence.

”There are times when I like that it gets dark a little bit earlier, especially in the wintertime but once we get closer to spring, I do like when it’s lighter outside for a little bit longer,” said a person in Wausau.

Currently, the Sunshine Protection Act is waiting for review in both the house and the senate. It does have bipartisan support. If passed, the president would need to sign the bills into law.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.