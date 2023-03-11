First Alert Weather Day through Sunday night for accumulating snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The First Alert Weather Day continues from Saturday evening through Sunday night for all of North Central Wisconsin. The latest round of snow will be a long-duration evening with several inches of accumulation by the time the flakes wind down late Sunday night or Monday morning. Travel conditions through Sunday night will range from wet and slippery to snow-covered and hazardous, and the intensity of the snow varies. Roads should improve on Monday morning as plowing and salting are completed.

Timeline of snowfall and accumulations in the region through Monday morning. (WSAW)

Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area through Sunday night or Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow will overspread the region Saturday evening from west to east. Roads will go from slippery to slushy and snow-covered for Saturday night into Sunday morning around daybreak. Light to moderate snow will lead to accumulations by sunrise Sunday 2-4″ in much of the area. The snow continues Sunday, lighter in nature during the morning, then picking up again in the afternoon with moderate to pockets of heavy snow into the early evening. Low pressure will be tracking across Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon into the evening, switching winds from the SE to NE and could be gusty, up to 35 mph at times later Sunday into Sunday night. The brisk winds will cause some blowing and drifting of the new snowfall. Additional snowfall on Sunday of 2-4″ through early evening. Temperatures on Sunday will go from the 20s in the morning to the low to mid 30s during the afternoon.

Periods of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Light to moderate snow Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Moderate to pockets of heavy snow in parts of the area Sunday afternoon to the early evening. (WSAW)

Gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. (WSAW)

The snow will taper to snow showers Sunday night, and breezy. Additional snowfall around 1″ is possible. This will bring total snowfall of 5 to 8 inches in the region, with locally higher amounts up to 10″ possible in Central Wisconsin, depending on the setup of a band of heavy snow that develops Sunday afternoon. Snow showers may linger into Monday morning in Central Wisconsin, but little in the way of additional accumulation is expected.

Snow showers or light snow Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down Monday morning. (WSAW)

The morning commute on Monday may start off early on with slushy or snow-covered roads but will improve as the morning goes along with wet and slippery conditions by mid-morning Monday.

We are keeping tabs on the next weather maker for later in the week ahead. Indications are temperatures may be warm enough Thursday for rain to fall in Central Wisconsin, while a mix of rain/snow could occur in the Northwoods. As the storm system works through the region Thursday night into St. Patrick’s Day next Friday, chillier air could work in, and cause a change to all snow. This is going to be monitored to see if a First Alert Weather Day is necessary.

