WPS teams up with Milwaukee Brewers to offer senior stroll, senior ticket discount

By Sean White
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Senior Stroll and Senior Ticket Discount, both Milwaukee Brewers™ promotions presented by WPS Health Insurance®, are returning to American Family Field for select weekday afternoon games during the 2023 regular season.

Fans 60 and older can purchase tickets for 50% off, presented by WPS Health Insurance. They are then invited to stick around after the game to stroll along the outfield warning track. The Senior Stroll dates coincide with the team’s Senior Ticket Discount. You can also save 50% on tickets for these games.

People 60 years and older can register at WPS’ Field Level concourse table on the first base side of the stadium, near sections 113–114, to be entered to win a Brewers™ jersey or autographed baseball.

The discounts and Senior Strolls are scheduled for the following games:

  • April 5 vs. NYM
  • April 26 vs. DET
  • May 10 vs. LAD
  • May 24 vs. HOU
  • June 8 vs. BAL
  • June 21 vs. ARI
  • July 3 & 4 vs. CHC (no Senior Stroll)
  • July 26 vs. CIN
  • Aug. 9 vs. COL
  • Aug. 23 vs. MIN
  • Sept. 14 vs. MIA

The postgame Senior Stroll line begins behind section 111, along the first-base side of the stadium on the Field Level.

“WPS Health Insurance began presenting the Senior Stroll and Senior Ticket Discount in 2019. We are eager to offer our seniors this unique and enjoyable benefit,” said Megan Willauer, Manager of Corporate Events at WPS. “It’s an experience of a lifetime for some of these individuals, and WPS is proud to partner with the Brewers to provide this opportunity.”

When fans complete their stroll, WPS employees will be on hand to thank them for their participation and offer them the chance to enter a drawing to win a Brewers™ jersey or a baseball signed by a Brewers™ player.

For more information, visit brewers.com/wps.

