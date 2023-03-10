Test ballots found in Kwik Trip parking lot accidently left behind

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Test ballots for the Town of Day were mistakenly left behind by a town official at a Wausau Kwik Trip Friday afternoon.

The person found the test ballots in a puddle in the parking lot and took them to Wausau City Hall and the Marathon County Clerk was promptly notified.

“This was truly an accident. I’ve spoken with the town official and all other election materials that were picked up from the Marathon County Clerk’s Office this afternoon have been accounted for,” said Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood. “My office is in custody of the test ballots that were found and will properly destroy and dispose of them. New test ballots will be issued to the Town of Day so that all election equipment can be properly tested ahead of the April 4 election.”

Municipal officials from across the county are picking up election materials at the Marathon County Clerk’s Office today and Monday as part of routine supply distribution ahead of the spring election.

