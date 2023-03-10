Summerfest contest asks fans to reminisce on past 55 years

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Summerfest is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and is looking for fans 18 years and older to share their favorite memory of Summerfest and ultimately be named Fest Fan of the Past 55.

The Fest Fan of the Past 55 contest is now open online only at Summerfest.com, through March 31. Fans will be asked to share their fest stories – whether it was attending the festival for the first time in 2022, going to every Summerfest over the past five decades, or maybe it was a memorable concert or festival experience.

Summerfest has a rich history, starting in 1968 and continuing to draw music fans from around the globe each year. As an independent and premier national music festival, produced by the nonprofit organization Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., Summerfest has successfully gathered the community through music and summer fun for over five decades, becoming part of the fabric of Wisconsin.

Ten finalists will be announced on April 11. The winner will be determined by a combination of online fan voting, which also opens on April 11, and the votes of a celebrity judging panel from the Milwaukee area, consisting of:

· Marcell Guyton – Guyton Entertainment Executive and Rhythm Kings leader

· Ridder, Scott & Shannen - mornings on FM 106.1/WMIL

· Mary Stoker Smith - anchor at FOX6

· Peggy Williams-Smith – President and CEO, VISIT Milwaukee

The winner of the Summerfest Fest Fan of the Past 55 contest will be announced in May. They will receive recognition during Summerfest in addition to a one-of-a-kind prize package. The package includes an on-site private party for 100, to be held during the 2023 festival for the winner, and 100 guests. Additionally, a $2,000 food and beverage credit and 100 Summerfest general admission tickets will be given to the winner.

For more information and complete rules visit Summerfest.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.