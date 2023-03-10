News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

State trooper hit by car on I-94

(WAFF)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Town of Lucas, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper is hurt after he was hit by a car on I-94.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the Town of Lucas just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd reports the trooper was investigating an unrelated crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate, when a car with three women inside it hit the trooper and the pickup truck he was standing next to. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The two men inside the pickup were not hurt; neither were the women inside the car.

The road conditions were snow-covered and slippery at the time. Both vehicles involved were damaged and removed from the scene by tow trucks. The trooper’s squad car was not hit. One lane near the scene of the crash was closed for 2 hours.

Deputies are reminding all drivers to slow down during inclement weather and move over when approaching emergency scenes on the highway. State law requires drivers to reduce speed in both of these situations:

SS 346.57(3) “The operator of every vehicle shall… drive at an appropriate reduced speed… when special hazard exists with regard to other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Culver’s channels its inner Irish spirit with St. Patrick’s Day menu items
Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Weather Day in effect until Noon Friday
First Alert Weather Day: Snow diminishing, snow totals
The Anti-defamation League thinks the flyers came from a national organization to spread hate
Antisemitic flyers tossed on porches of homes around central Wisconsin
Chipotle, other businesses in midst of pre-application discussions in Rib Mountain

Latest News

Merrill K9 Officer Dasty
Merrill PD K9 returns home following blastomycosis diagnosis
Timekeeper Distillery will serve two styles of lobster rolls on March 10 and March 17
Lobster rolls return to Timekeeper Distillery
Daylight saving time
Daylight saving time begins March 12
Progress, staffing shortages reported at Wisconsin prison
- Timekeeper Distillery Presents Lobster Rolls!
- Timekeeper Distillery Presents Lobster Rolls!