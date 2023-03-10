Snow allows Sylvan Hill to extend tubing season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sylvan Hill will reopen for a special extended season day on Saturday, March 11.

The tubing hill had planned to close on March 5, but the recent snowfall has allowed the Marathon County Parks to reopen for another day.

The west hill has a vertical drop of 133 feet, while the east hill has a vertical drop of 120 feet. The hill offers six runs and two tows that will pull you back up to the top.

Sylvan Hill originally opened in 1973 to give families a downhill ski option that was more affordable than the larger resorts, but after 30 years, the city decided it was too expensive to keep going and in 2003, chose the now successful alternative of a tubing hill.

The cost is $10 for people ages 14 and older and $7.50 for those under 13. People must be 42 inches to ride a tube.

Sylvan Tubing Hill will be open this Saturday, March 11 from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. It is located at 1329 Sylvan Street in Wausau.

