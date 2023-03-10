News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in South Florida

FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials...
FILE - Police found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida were investigating five deaths Friday in what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Miami-Dade police officers responded to a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after a relative requested a welfare check because she had been unable to contact the occupants, a news release said.

After meeting with the relative, uniformed officers entered the residence through a rear window, authorities said. Inside, they found three females and two males dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said. The wounds of one man appeared to be self-inflicted, leading investigators to believe the case was a murder-suicide.

Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the deceased or a motive for the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Culver’s channels its inner Irish spirit with St. Patrick’s Day menu items
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
WIAA approves majority of conference realignment, area football programs to see drastic changes

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
The New York hush-money probe of Donald Trump explained
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran firefighter killed while battling wildfire