Oneida County to survey public input on upcoming outdoor recreation plans

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Oneida County is currently seeking input on how to improve outdoor recreation throughout the county.

Oneida County has teamed up with North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to update the five-year Oneida County Outdoor Recreation Plan for 2024-’28. This Plan must be updated every five years to maintain eligibility for the county and local governments to apply for up to 50% grant funding for a variety of outdoor recreation projects that must be listed in the plan.

The plan lays out the recreational development needs as identified by the public via an online survey and lists what projects the county and local governments would like to tackle with 50% funding grants from DNR’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program or the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund.

“We want to know specifically how people are enjoying the outdoors right now, and what improvements they would like to see in the future,” said Fred Heider, a planner with North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. “With Oneida County being home to one of the largest concentrations of lakes in Wisconsin, I’m sure that boating or swimming will be the top five recreational pursuits among residents and visitors.”

The survey is available for anyone to take and the deadline to vote is April 9.

To complete the survey, click here.

