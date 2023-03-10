More than 100,000 without power in southern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 100,000 people were without power as of 9:30 a.m. Friday in southern Wisconsin due to a winter storm.

WDJT-TV reports most outages are in Milwaukee County. A spokesperson for We Energies told WDJT crews are currently working to restore power. The hardest hit areas received slightly more than 10 inches of snow.

To report an outage, click here, call 800-662-4797 or use the We Energies app.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.