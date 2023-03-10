Merrill PD K9 returns home following blastomycosis diagnosis

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Police Department’s K9 Officer, Dasty, has recovered from blastomycosis.

According to Merrill Police, Datsy returned home on Thursday.

Dasty started experiencing symptoms a little more than a week ago. Blastomycosis is a fungal infection that affects the lungs. Dasty had been at a special care facility in Appleton since Saturday.

Police Chief Corey Bennett says after a tough Sunday, Dasty started showing signs of improvement.

Bennett goes on to explain Dasty’s care has been specialized and costly. The Merrill Police Department K9 program is not primarily funded by tax dollars, but rather through benefactors and community donations. If you would like to help Dasty in his recovery, donations can be made to the Merrill Police Department K9 program.

