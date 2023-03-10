News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Police explain what to do if you find a syringe outside

File image of needles found outside. This is not an actual image from Marshfield, Wisconsin.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department has provided guidance about what to do if you find a syringe outside. Syringes are sometimes discarded outside by opioid users who fear prosecution.

Needles pose a threat to the people that find them due to the potential risks of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis or HIV.

Marshfield Police say if you find a syringe call the dispatch center at 715-387-4394 to request an officer for assistance.

