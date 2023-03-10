Lobster rolls return to Timekeeper Distillery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You don’t have to live in New England to get your hands on lobster rolls. They’re one of the featured menu items this month at Timekeeper Distillery.

Timekeeper Distillery is located in the historic Wausau Depot on Grand Street.

“We specialize in craft cocktails and mixology, as well as alcohol manufacturing, canned cocktails, and now some food,” explained co-owner Kimm Weber.

Co-owner Dan Weber said they’ve been trying to provide different experiences for people that you can’t get regularly.

“We did lobster rolls last winter and we sold out every week. We got a lot of emails, ‘Hey, could you bring it back?’ So we do two different styles. We have our Connecticut, which is my favorite. It’s hot butter and tarragon. And then you have the traditional New England, which is going to be mayo and celery based. We serve both of ours warm,” said Dan Weber.

He said when they’re available you’ll want to reserve them using the Tock app.

He said they’ve made it a priority to be a versatile business.

“You know, we always tell people, we don’t sell whiskey. We don’t sell cocktails, we sell an experience. It’s our way of being able to express our creativity to the community and share that experience,” Dan said.

Guests looking to pair the lobster rolls with a drink, will have several options.

“My personal favorite is the Bee’s Knees. It is gin, lemon, honey and lavender, " said Kimm Weber. “It just dovetails really nicely with the lobster. Otherwise we do have an old fashion not to be confused with your traditional Wisconsin style. This is a little bit more spirit-forward as we would say. And then the traditional Arnold in a can. So your black tea, lemon and vodka,” said Kimm Weber.

Lobster rolls will be served from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, March 10 and Friday, March 17. They are located at 720 Grant Street in Wausau.

