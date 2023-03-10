News and First Alert Weather App
Laona/Wabeno falls in state semifinals

The Rebels dropped to Blair-Taylor 55-26 Friday afternoon
Laona/Wabeno Girls Basketball after advancing to the state tournament.
Laona/Wabeno Girls Basketball after advancing to the state tournament.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In their first-ever trip to the state tournament, the Laona/Wabeno girls dropped their semifinal game to Blair-Taylor 55-26.

The Rebels dug themselves into a hole early. The strong pressure of Blair-Taylor created a 31-12 halftime deficit.

The second half was a similar story as the Wildcats continued to force turnovers and hit shots, as the game would end 55-26, ending the season for the Rebels.

Grace and Malerie Krawze each had six points, leading the Rebels in scoring. Laona/Wabeno shot 24% from the floor, as opposed to Blair-Taylor who shot 36%. The Wildcats also forced 24 Rebels’ turnovers.

The loss marks the furthest a season has ever reached for the Laona/Wabeno program.

