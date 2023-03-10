First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Thursday night into Friday
Snowfall ranged from a couple of inches in the far north to several inches in Central Wisconsin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last snow to impact North Central Wisconsin late in the week produce anywhere from 1-2″ in the far north to up to 6-7″ in parts of Central Wisconisn. Here is a breakdown of the snowfall totals that have been reported as of Friday afternoon, March 10th.
E Big Flats: 7.5″
Iola: 7.5″
SE Tigerton 7.5″
SE New Rome: 7.0″
W Riplinger: 6.8″
Weston: 6.8″
Medford: 6.3″
NE Hamburg: 6.2″
W Merrill: 6.1″
W Coloma: 6.0″
Loyal: 6.0″
S Marshfield: 6.0″
Wausau: 5.8″
Wild Rose: 5.7″
Friendship: 5.6″
Plover: 5.6″
SE Amherst: 5.4″
Summit Lake: 5.2″
Rib Lake: 5.0″
Dorchester 4.5″
NE Rudolph 4.2″
Hazelhurst: 4.0″
Rhinelander 2.2″
