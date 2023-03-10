News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Thursday night into Friday

Snowfall ranged from a couple of inches in the far north to several inches in Central Wisconsin
Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.
Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last snow to impact North Central Wisconsin late in the week produce anywhere from 1-2″ in the far north to up to 6-7″ in parts of Central Wisconisn. Here is a breakdown of the snowfall totals that have been reported as of Friday afternoon, March 10th.

Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.
Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning.(WSAW)

E Big Flats: 7.5″

Iola: 7.5″

SE Tigerton 7.5″

SE New Rome: 7.0″

W Riplinger: 6.8″

Weston: 6.8″

Medford: 6.3″

NE Hamburg: 6.2″

W Merrill: 6.1″

W Coloma: 6.0″

Loyal: 6.0″

S Marshfield: 6.0″

Wausau: 5.8″

Wild Rose: 5.7″

Friendship: 5.6″

Plover: 5.6″

SE Amherst: 5.4″

Summit Lake: 5.2″

Rib Lake: 5.0″

Dorchester 4.5″

NE Rudolph 4.2″

Hazelhurst: 4.0″

Rhinelander 2.2″

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Martin and Kayley Meissner face domestic terrorism charges after an assault at an Atlanta...
D.C. Everest graduate among those arrested, charged in ‘Cop City’ attack
Culver’s channels its inner Irish spirit with St. Patrick’s Day menu items
First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Chick-Fil-A and Chipotle could come to Rib Mountain sometime in 2024
Business ventures in Rib Mountain are one step closer to becoming a reality
The Anti-defamation League thinks the flyers came from a national organization to spread hate
Antisemitic flyers tossed on porches of homes around central Wisconsin

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day extended for the second half of the weekend.
First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend
Snow showers ending Friday afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day for Saturday night through...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Sunrise 7 First Alert Weather Day, March 10th
Sunrise 7 First Alert Weather Day, March 10th
Snowfall reports, snow totals from Thursday - 8 AM Friday
Snowfall Reports, Thursday - 8 AM Friday WSAW