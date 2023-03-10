First Alert Weather: Snowfall totals Thursday night into Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The last snow to impact North Central Wisconsin late in the week produce anywhere from 1-2″ in the far north to up to 6-7″ in parts of Central Wisconisn. Here is a breakdown of the snowfall totals that have been reported as of Friday afternoon, March 10th.

Snowfall totals from Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

E Big Flats: 7.5″

Iola: 7.5″

SE Tigerton 7.5″

SE New Rome: 7.0″

W Riplinger: 6.8″

Weston: 6.8″

Medford: 6.3″

NE Hamburg: 6.2″

W Merrill: 6.1″

W Coloma: 6.0″

Loyal: 6.0″

S Marshfield: 6.0″

Wausau: 5.8″

Wild Rose: 5.7″

Friendship: 5.6″

Plover: 5.6″

SE Amherst: 5.4″

Summit Lake: 5.2″

Rib Lake: 5.0″

Dorchester 4.5″

NE Rudolph 4.2″

Hazelhurst: 4.0″

Rhinelander 2.2″

