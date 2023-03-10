First Alert Weather Day extended throughout the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The First Alert Weather Team is extending our First Alert Weather Day into the weekend, as another storm system arrives Saturday night and sticks around through Sunday evening, bringing heavy snowfall totals back to parts of central Wisconsin.

Low pressure will continue to move away from the Badger State for the remainder of Friday, with snow showers tapering by mid-afternoon. Clouds will be common for the remainder of Friday and into Friday night. Temperatures will slip back overnight into Saturday morning to the mid 10s to around 20. If you have any plans to be out and about during the day on Saturday, there will not be any weather issues. Mostly cloudy with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY EXTENSION

Snowfall potential by later Sunday evening. (WSAW)

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the next snow producer, which will have the potential for 5 to 7 inches of snow accumulation in a good portion of the area by late Sunday evening. Unlike the past snowmaker, this go around the low pressure will be moving at a relatively slow pace. The light to moderate snow will overspread the region from west to east Saturday mid to late evening. Accumulations by daybreak on Sunday could range from 1-3″. The snow will continue to fall on Sunday with an additional 2-4″ of snowfall possible through sunset Sunday. Roads on Sunday will range from wet and slippery, to snow-covered and hazardous. This will be dependent on the intensity of the snow, which at times will be on the lighter side, allowing for plowing and salting of the roads to stay more on the wet or slippery side. However, if moderate or pockets of heavy snow are falling during the day, that could quickly make roads slushy to snow-covered, and hazardous. The snow will taper to snow showers Sunday night, with lingering snow showers into the morning on Monday. Conditions for the AM drive on Monday shouldn’t be too bad, with mostly wet and slippery roads, while secondary and side roads will still be snow-covered and slick.

Snow approaching from the west Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Periods of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate snow Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of light to moderate snow on Sunday. (WSAW)

Snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers winding down Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the upper 20s to low to mid 30s during the day, then drop back into the 20s Sunday night into Monday morning.

The next weather maker is on tap for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with light snow out ahead of a warm front. After that, rain/snow showers are possible for Thursday. We will keep tabs on all of this to see if a First Alert Weather Day is necessary for the middle to end of next week.

